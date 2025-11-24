Troy faces Toledo

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Troy square off at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Trojans have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. Troy is the best team in the Sun Belt with 16.3 fast break points.

The Rockets are 3-2 in non-conference play. Toledo has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Troy averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 9.4 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Troy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Campbell is shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 assists and two steals. Victor Valdes is shooting 46.1% and averaging 17.1 points.

Sean Craig is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Rockets. Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.