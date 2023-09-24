Triolo leads Pirates against the Reds after 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (79-77, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Quinn Priester (3-2, 8.61 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Reds: Brandon Williamson (4-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds after Jared Triolo had four hits against the Reds on Saturday.

Cincinnati has a 37-43 record at home and a 79-77 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Pittsburgh has gone 36-41 on the road and 74-81 overall. The Pirates have a 48-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Pirates hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has 21 doubles, eight triples, 16 home runs and 60 RBI while hitting .277 for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 13-for-37 over the past 10 games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the Pirates with a .278 batting average, and has 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 61 RBI. Joshua Palacios is 12-for-36 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .235 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Pirates: 7-3, .272 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew McCutchen: 60-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.