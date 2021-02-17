Trimble scores 22 to carry Akron over Northern Illinois

Loren Cristian Jackson had 19 points and seven assists for Akron (13-4, 11-3 Mid-American Conference). Ali Ali added 11 points and Michael Wynn had 10 points.

Zool Kueth had 21 points for the Huskies (2-12, 1-8). Tyler Cochran scored a career-high 20 points plus 13 rebounds and seven assists. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu had 10 points.