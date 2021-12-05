journal-news logo
X

Trible, Freeman pace Akron in 79-62 win over Southern

news
1 hour ago
Greg Tribble scored 19 points and Enrique Freeman 15 with 13 rebounds and Akron beat Southern 79-62

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Greg Tribble scored 19 points and Enrique Freeman 15 with 13 rebounds and Akron beat Southern 79-62 on Saturday night.

Castaneda made two foul shots, Freeman made 1 of 2 and Akron (5-3) took a 16-14 lead and never trailed again. The Zips led 31-21 at halftime and were up double figures most of the remainder.

Tyrone Lyons scored 13 and Damien Sears 12 for Southern (3-5)

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade 2021
2
Three Feather Records wants people to discover and rediscover music
3
Residents living near cryptocurrency business complain about noise
4
Hamilton nonprofit buying former US Bank building on High Street
5
Fans fill local venues to cheer on Badin Rams
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top