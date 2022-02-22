Trial underway for Ohio doctor charged in hospital deaths

Husel attorney Jose Baez called it “an extremely reasonable starting point,” but said his client wanted to move forward with a trial to have his day in court.

Prosecutors would provide evidence that Husel administered massive amounts of painkillers to patients, far more than was medically necessary to ease pain, assistant Franklin County prosecutor Janet Grubb said in an opening statement. The dosages were often given as ventilators were removed.

Instead of recommended dosages of 50 to 100 micrograms of fentanyl, Husel administered 600 to 2,000 micrograms at a time, Grubb said.

Grubb said that the reputation of Husel, a widely admired doctor with specialties in anesthesiology and critical care, allowed him to overcome concerns that staff working in the evening intensive care unit had about the excessive dosages.

“Ultimately, our case is about the fact that William Husel caused the death of our 14 victims,” Grubb said.

Husel, 46, was originally charged with 25 counts of murder. Last month a judge agreed to dismiss 11 of those counts against Husel at the prosecution's request.

The 25 charges were brought in 2019 by a different prosecutor. Current Prosecutor Gary Tyack said in January 2021 that he favored dismissing some of the counts against Husel and proceeding with fewer cases.

Baez argued that Husel was trying to help patients, some in the last moments of their life, deal with their pain. He wasn't involved in medically assisted death, but in living well medically, he said.

“This case, ladies and gentlemen, is about 100% comfort care,” Baez said during his opening statement. “A person’s right to live their final moments in peace and dignity.”

Baez suggested the state's case ignored the fact that multiple other health care professionals were involved in the patients' cases, and that Mount Carmel was more interested in protecting its Medicare and Medicaid patients once the news about the patient deaths broke than finding out what really happened.

Mount Carmel has reached settlements totaling more than $16.7 million over the deaths of at least 17 patients, with more lawsuits pending.

Defendant William Husel, center, heads for the courtroom with his wife, Mariah, right, and his attorney, Jose Baez, left, on Tuesday., Feb. 22, 2022 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Husel, an Ohio doctor, is charged in multiple hospital deaths. He is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.(Fred Squillante/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)

Judge Michael Holbrook presides over the William Husel trial during opening statements on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Husel, an Ohio doctor, is charged in multiple hospital deaths. He is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.(Fred Squillante/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)

Prosecutors Janet Grubb and David Zeyen look at charts that the defense will use for its opening statement at the William Husel trial on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Husel, an Ohio doctor, is charged in multiple hospital deaths. Dr. He is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.(Fred Squillante/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)

Prosecutors David Zeyen, left, and Janet Grubb, right, confer as defense attorney Jose Baez, top right, makes the opening statement during the William Husel trial on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Husel, an Ohio doctor, is charged in multiple hospital deaths. Dr. He is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.(Fred Squillante/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)