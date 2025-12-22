Trey Perry scores 24 as unbeaten Miami (Ohio) routs NAIA's Milligan 135-81

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Trey Perry had 24 points off the bench to propel unbeaten Miami (Ohio) to a 135-81 victory over NAIA member Milligan on Monday.
Perry also had nine assists for the RedHawks (13-0). Tyler Robbins totaled 17 points and eight rebounds. Peter Suder scored 17 on 6-for-7 shooting — 3 of 3 from 3-point range.
The Buffaloes were led by Te'Jon McDaniel-McCormick with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Elijah Bredwood added 16 points and Jake Benham scored 13.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
