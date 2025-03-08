Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau help Indiana overcome 10-point deficit to top Ohio State 66-60

Ohio State scored six quick points to take a 56-51 lead with five minutes left in the second half. The Buckeyes missed three shots and two free throws and turned it over three times in the next four minutes. Two 3-pointers from Galloway sparked a 12-0 run and the Hoosiers led 63-56 heading to the final minute. Galloway finished 3 of 7 from deep.

Indiana made one of two free throws three times in the final minute, but the Buckeyes missed a couple of 3-pointers and committed another turnover. Ohio State's last made basket came with 5:55 remaining.

Luke Goode, who made 8 of 10 free throws, added 11 points for Indiana. Reneau was 6 for 6 from the line — all in the final seven minutes. Indiana made 23 of 31 free throws (74%) and Ohio State was 10 for 15 (67%).

Micah Parrish scored 19 points and Devin Royal had 13 for Ohio State.

There were three ties and three lead changes in the early going before Ohio State moved out front with a 6-0 run for a 15-9 lead with nine minutes left before halftime. Indiana managed to stay within 29-25 at the break despite opening the game 3-for-18 from the field.