Trevor Story gets a strange homer at Fenway Park. Ball hits RF's glove and ticks off Pesky Pole

BOSTON (AP) — Boston's Trevor Story had a strange Fenway Park homer in the sixth inning against Cleveland on Monday when the ball went off an outfielder's glove and then the Pesky Pole.

Facing right-hander Jakob Junis, Story hit a 306-foot fly down the right-field line, where Jhonkensy Noel tried for a leaping catch. The ball ticked off Noel's glove and then the pole as Story stopped at second and umpires gathered to discuss the play.