Tretter leads Miami (OH) against Western Michigan

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Western Michigan after Amber Tretter scored 32 points in Miami (OH)'s 78-67 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Broncos have gone 4-6 at home. Western Michigan is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

The RedHawks are 10-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) scores 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

Western Michigan's average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 72.1 points per game, 4.8 more than the 67.3 Western Michigan allows.

The Broncos and RedHawks match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alli Carlson is averaging nine points and 4.6 assists for the Broncos. Kailey Starks is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tretter is shooting 50.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the RedHawks. Amber Scalia is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 56.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 72.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.