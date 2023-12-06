Trent has 27 points as Delaware takes down Xavier 87-80

Led by Jalun Trent's 27 points, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens defeated the Xavier Musketeers 87-80
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jalun Trent had 27 points in Delaware's 87-80 victory against Xavier on Tuesday night.

Trent added seven rebounds and six assists for the Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3). Jyare Davis was 8 of 19 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Cavan Reilly had 17 points and shot 5 for 9 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Musketeers (4-5) were led by Quincy Olivari, who posted 34 points. Desmond Claude added 14 points for Xavier. Dayvion McKnight also put up 12 points and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown City Council picks Muterspaw’s replacement
2
Monroe names 2 finalists for city manager’s position
3
Arraignment reset for Lakota Schools board member accused of violating...
4
‘Restoration Road’ TV show may feature Hamilton on today’s episode
5
Fairfield enacts 9-month moratorium on recreation marijuana licenses
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top