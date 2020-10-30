Trent Brown returns to practice for Raiders

He returned and played well in a 40-32 win at Kansas City on Oct. 11 but then tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from the bye and missed another game last week.

So he has had very minimal time on the field, leading to questions about whether he can return this week.

“I want to find out what his wind is,” Gruden said. “You know he had COVID-19, which is a serious deal, so we have to find out what his conditioning is like. There’s a lot of other things to weigh into this as well.”

Brown also missed five games last season and was limited to six snaps in another because of injuries as the Raiders have struggled to get value out of the $66 million, four-year deal they gave Brown in free agency before the 2019 season.

NOTES: The Raiders also activated rookie CB Damon Arnette from the COVID-19 list but he remains on IR with a broken thumb. ... DE Arden Key (foot) is listed as doubtful for the game Sunday. ... WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is listed as questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL