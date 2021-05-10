Treasury sends $12B in COVID-19 relief to Ohio governments

Cleveland will receive $511 million under the program, with its home county, Cuyahoga, receiving another $240 million. Columbus will receive $187 million, while Franklin County, where it sits, will receive about $256 million. The figures for Cincinnati and Hamilton County are $280 million and $159 million, respectively.

Local governments can expect to receive funds in two batches, half coming this month and the rest a year from now.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has recommended to the state Legislature that Ohio use a portion of its COVID relief dollars to pay off the unemployment compensation insurance loan the state owes to the federal government.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce has said paying the loan balance and shoring up the state’s unemployment trust fund would prevent an estimated tax increase on employers next year of more than $100 million and save businesses nearly $660 million over three years.

Under Treasury guidelines, states can use the federal money to replenish their unemployment insurance trust funds up to pre-pandemic levels.

