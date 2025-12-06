Tre Carroll scores career-high 30 to lead Xavier over Cincinnati 79-74 in 93rd Crosstown Shootout

Cincinnati (6-3) kept countering behind Day Day Thomas, who scored 15 points and hit a pair of 3s to ignite a brief push back to 56-48. Jalen Celestine drilled a 3 to put the Bearcats up 68-67 with 2:39 left, but Filip Borovicanin answered on the next possession and Xavier never lost the lead again.

Miller had 10 points and 17 rebounds, including seven offensive boards, but the Bearcats’ 11-for-33 shooting from deep and 9 turnovers in the second half undercut their chances. Shon Abaev added 16 points and four 3s.

Milicevic scored 12 with a pair of 3s, All Wright added six points and four assists and the Musketeers held UC to 38% shooting.

Carroll’s final burst and Wright’s four free throws in the last 41 seconds sealed another Crosstown Shootout win for Xavier.

Up Next

Cincinnati heads home to host Georgia on Dec. 13.

Xavier hosts Missouri St. on Dec. 12.

