Trayanum's 2TDs seal Toledo's 21-3 win over Central Michigan

Toledo (8-4, 6-2 MAC) trailed 3-0 at halftime after Cade Graham hit a 28-yard field goal with 38 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Rockets finally broke through with 10 seconds left in the third when Osborne hit Trayanum on a 57-yard strike to cap a five-play, 69-yard drive. Kenji Christian pushed the lead to 14-3 on a 9-yard run with 8:41 left and, after a defensive stop, Trayanum sealed it with a 42-yard burst with 1:49 remaining.

Trayanum ran for 94 yards on 16 carries and caught three passes for 65 yards. Osborne and Tucker Gleason combined to throw for 206 yards with no turnovers. Toledo’s defense held CMU to 81 yards rushing and picked off Joe Labas once while recording four sacks.

Dakota Cochran blocked his third career kick for Central Michigan (7-5, 5-3).

