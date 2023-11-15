Trail Blazers face the Cavaliers on 4-game losing streak

Portland looks to stop its four-game slide when the Portland Trail Blazers take on Cleveland
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -11; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to break its four-game slide when the Trail Blazers play Cleveland.

Portland finished 33-49 overall with a 17-24 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 113.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 117.4 last season.

Cleveland went 51-31 overall, 34-18 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 on the road last season. The Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (ankle), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (thumb), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Darius Garland: out (neck), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Isaac Okoro: out (knee), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

