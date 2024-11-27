Towson faces Kent State

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and Towson square off at VisitLethbridge.com Arena in Lethbridge, Alberta.

The Tigers are 4-2 in non-conference play. Towson has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Flashes are 4-1 in non-conference play. Kent State is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Towson is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Towson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Williamson is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tigers.

VonCameron Davis is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.