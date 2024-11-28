Towson faces Kent State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -2; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on Kent State at VisitLethbridge.com Arena in Lethbridge, Alberta.

The Tigers have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Towson scores 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Golden Flashes are 4-1 in non-conference play. Kent State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Towson averages 68.8 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 64.6 Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Towson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Williamson is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tigers.

VonCameron Davis is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Golden Flashes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.