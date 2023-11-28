Townsend scores 28 to spark Oakland to 78-76 victory over Xavier

Led by Trey Townsend's 28 points, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies defeated the Xavier Musketeers 78-76
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trey Townsend scored 28 points helped Oakland defeat Xavier 78-76 on Monday night.

Townsend, who added six rebounds and seven assists, gave the Golden Grizzlies (4-3) the lead for good on a three-point play with 3:25 remaining. Chris Conway scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Jack Gohlke was 4 of 13 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Desmond Claude finished with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Musketeers (4-3). Abou Ousmane added 12 points for Xavier. Quincy Olivari also put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

