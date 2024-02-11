Townsend has 19 in Oakland's 74-60 win against Wright State

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Townsend scored 19 points as Oakland beat Wright State 74-60 on Saturday night.

Townsend added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Grizzlies (16-10, 11-4 Horizon League). D.Q. Cole scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Jack Gohlke finished 5 of 11 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

Tanner Holden finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Raiders (14-12, 9-6). Trey Calvin added 14 points for Wright State. Brandon Noel also had 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Up next for Oakland is a Wednesday matchup with Purdue Fort Wayne on the road, and Wright State hosts Robert Morris on Saturday.

