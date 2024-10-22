Toronto visits Columbus after Nylander's 2-goal game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -229, Blue Jackets +188; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Columbus is 1-2-0 at home and 2-3 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 2-1-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Toronto is 4-2 overall and 1-1-0 on the road. The Maple Leafs rank eighth in NHL play with 27 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yegor Chinakhov has scored three goals with four assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has scored one goal with six assists for the Maple Leafs. Dennis Hildeby has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-3-0, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 1.6 penalties and 3.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 4-2-0, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.