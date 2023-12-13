Toronto plays Columbus after Marner's 2-goal showing

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Mitchell Marner scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 7-3 win over the New York Rangers.

Toronto has an 8-4-1 record at home and a 15-6-5 record overall. The Maple Leafs are 6-2-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Columbus has a 2-8-3 record in road games and a 9-16-5 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 4-6-3 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marner has scored 11 goals with 17 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has scored one goal with 20 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-1-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Mark Giordano: out (finger), Matt Murray: out (hip), Timothy Liljegren: out (lower-body), Joseph Woll: out (ankle), Matthew Knies: day to day (illness), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: out (illness), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (illness), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Damon Severson: out (oblique), Patrik Laine: day to day (illness), Adam Boqvist: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.