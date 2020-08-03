Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets play in game 2 of qualifying round

The Blue Jackets are 23-9-10 in Eastern Conference play. Columbus averages only 2.9 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team averaging 0.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 51 assists and has 67 points this season. William Nylander has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 49 points, scoring 18 goals and registering 31 assists. Emil Bemstrom has five goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 1.9 penalties and 4.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.