BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -108, Toronto FC +266, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action.

Toronto is 2-11-5 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto has a 2-7 record in games decided by one goal.

The Crew are 9-4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are sixth in the Eastern Conference with 41 goals led by Diego Rossi with 12.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Christopher Kerr has three goals for Toronto. Theodor Corbeanu has two goals over the last 10 games.

Rossi has 12 goals and three assists for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 2-5-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Crew: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Zane Monlouis (injured), Nickseon Gomis (injured), Henry Wingo (injured), Sean Johnson (injured).

Crew: Mohamed Farsi (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.