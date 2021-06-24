journal-news logo
Toronto FC aims to stop 4-game slide with win against FC Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
Toronto FC looks to end a four-game losing streak when it takes on FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (2-5-1) vs. Toronto FC (1-6-2)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC -183, FC Cincinnati +458, Draw +320; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC will try to stop a four-game skid when it hosts FC Cincinnati.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall and 7-2-3 at home in the 2020 season. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season and recorded 22 assists.

FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-10-0 in road games. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season and recorded five assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Yeferson Soteldo (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

