Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds play in game 2 of series

Toronto has a 21-18 record overall and a 13-7 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .378.

Cincinnati has gone 5-9 in home games and 11-27 overall. The Reds have a 7-17 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles, seven home runs and 21 RBI for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 5-for-41 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Naquin has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .257 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-35 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .221 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (left hamstring), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.