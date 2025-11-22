Top-ranked Ohio State pulls away in 2nd half for 42-9 victory over Rutgers with Michigan up next

Smith is one of the nation’s top receivers with 69 receptions for 902 yards and 10 touchdowns. The sophomore did not play the second half of last week's win over UCLA and appeared to favor his right leg.

Tate was sidelined for a third straight game. The junior has 39 catches for 711 yards and seven TDs but has been held out since being injured during pregame warmups at Purdue on Nov. 8 in what coach Ryan Day described as lower leg tightness.

Ohio State led 14-3 at halftime but then scored on four consecutive second-half drives to get some breathing room and turn its focus to next week's matchup at rival Michigan.

Sayin — who completed 13 of 19 for 157 yards — capped an 11-play, 98-yard drive with a 7-yard TD pass to Brandon Inniss in the back corner of the end zone late in the second quarter to make it 14-3. It was a perfect pass by Sayin, as Inniss hauled it in near the back pylon while being covered by Rutgers cornerback Jacobie Henderson.

Sayin's other TD pass came midway through the third quarter when tight end Max Klare was wide open in the end zone for an 11-yard score to extend the lead to 21-3. Klare was Ohio State's leading receiver with seven catches for 105 yards.

With the injuries at receiver, Ohio State had 38 running plays to 22 passing. Jackson had seven carries for 51 yards on his first possession, but fumbled into the end zone.

The freshman opened the scoring with 4:01 left in the first quarter on a 15-yard run up the middle. He also had a 10-yard TD late in the third quarter to make it 28-3.

CJ Donaldson and James Peoples also had rushing scores.

Antwan Raymond had a 1-yard run up the middle in the fourth quarter for Rutgers' lone TD. The 2-point conversion was no good.

The sophomore, who came into the game second in the Big Ten in rushing, had 15 carries for 52 yards.

Athan Kaliakmanis was 10 of 20 passing for 81 yards for Rutgers (5-6, 2-6).

The takeaway

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are 13-8 coming off a bye week under coach Greg Schiano. They still have a chance to make a bowl game with a win over Penn State next week.

Ohio State: It will be the first time since 1973 the Buckeyes go into “The Big House” ranked No. 1 and unbeaten.

Up next

Rutgers: At Penn State next Saturday.

Ohio State: At No. 18 Michigan next Saturday.

