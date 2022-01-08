Top defensive teams Golden State and Cleveland match up

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 104-89 in their last meeting on Nov. 19. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 40 points, and Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 26.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 22.2 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Garland is averaging 19.1 points and 7.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 105.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Juan Toscano-Anderson: day to day (ankle), Stephen Curry: day to day (quad), James Wiseman: out (knee), Draymond Green: day to day (hip).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Isaac Okoro: out (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.