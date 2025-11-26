Top 5 spots in College Football Rankings stay steady; Oregon, Miami get slight bumps after big wins

The other meaningful change was Miami's move to No. 12, in a switch with Utah after the Utes gave up 472 yards rushing in a tight win over Kansas State.

Pitt's return to the rankings — at No. 22 — after falling out for a week impacts the meaning of its key Atlantic Coast Conference game against the Hurricanes, who need a win and some help to make the conference title game but still have hopes of making the playoff bracket as an at-large.

Following the Buckeyes for the fourth time in four rankings were fellow undefeated teams Indiana and Texas A&M. Georgia stayed at No. 4, followed by Texas Tech. After Oregon and Mississippi came Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Alabama and BYU.

Ohio State and Indiana will play in what should be a 1 vs. 2 Big Ten title game if both win rivalry games on the road over Thanksgiving weekend. Ohio State's task is more difficult — against Michigan, which moved up three spots to No. 15. Indiana plays Purdue.

No. 10 Alabama plays at Auburn with a spot in the Southeastern Conference title game on the line. Their opponent would be Texas A&M if the Aggies win at No. 16 Texas.

