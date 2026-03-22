Tom Barlow, KévinDenkey rally Cincinnati to 4-3 victory over Montreal

Cincinnati (2-3-0) was forced to play a man down after Miles Robinson's red card in the 60th minute.

Newcomer Wiki Carmona used assists from Prince Owusu and Bode Hidalgo in the 6th minute to score for the third time in three matches and give Montreal a 1-0 lead.

Ender Echenique tied it in the 40th minute for Cincinnati with his first goal this season. The 21-year-old scored once in eight appearances last season. Defender Alvas Powell and Matt Miazga had assists. Powell picked up his first assist of the campaign and became the fifth player to make 150 appearances for the club.

Montreal took a 2-1 lead into halftime when Owusu scored in the 45th minute. Carmona and Iván Jaime had assists. It was the third goal this season for Owusu and his 25th in 79 career appearances.

Cincinnati knotted the score again in the 52nd minute on Ayoub Jabbari's first career goal in his 10th appearance. Echenique had his first assist and second overall, while Pavel Bucha notched his first — and 13th in 70 appearances.

Evan Louro totaled four saves in his first start this season for Cincinnati and his sixth career start since 2024.

Thomas Gillier, 21, finished with four saves for Montreal (1-4-0) in his 13th career start.

Cincinnati improves to 8-4-2 all-time versus Montreal and its eight victories in the series is its most against any club.

Up next

Montreal: Visits the New England Revolution on April 4.

Cincinnati: Visits the New York Red Bulls on April 4.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer