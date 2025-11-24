Toledo visits Youngstown State after Santoro's 21-point game

Youngstown State faces the Toledo Rockets after Casey Santoro scored 21 points in Youngstown State's 64-50 victory against the Mercyhurst Lakers
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Toledo Rockets (1-3) at Youngstown State Penguins (4-1)

Youngstown, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Toledo after Casey Santoro scored 21 points in Youngstown State's 64-50 win over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Penguins have gone 2-0 at home. Youngstown State has a 1-1 record against opponents above .500.

Toledo went 7-5 on the road and 24-9 overall last season. The Rockets averaged 6.8 steals, 2.6 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

