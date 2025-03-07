Toledo visits Kent State after Batsch's 25-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts Toledo after Jenna Batsch scored 25 points in Kent State's 84-61 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Golden Flashes are 11-3 in home games. Kent State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rockets have gone 13-4 against MAC opponents. Toledo has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kent State averages 74.0 points, 10.3 more per game than the 63.7 Toledo allows. Toledo averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Kent State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 11.6 points. Batsch is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games.

Kendall Carruthers is averaging 11.5 points for the Rockets. Sammi Mikonovwicz is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.