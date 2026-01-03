Toledo visits Central Michigan after Blyden's 36-point showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -8.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on Central Michigan after Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 36 points in Toledo's 84-79 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas are 3-2 in home games. Central Michigan is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rockets have gone 1-0 against MAC opponents. Toledo ranks sixth in the MAC with 16.1 assists per game led by Sonny Wilson averaging 4.0.

Central Michigan's average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Central Michigan allows.

The Chippewas and Rockets face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Claerbaut is shooting 58.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wilson is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Rockets. Blyden is averaging 16.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.