Toledo takes on Northern Illinois in conference showdown

BOTTOM LINE: Sonny Wilson and Toledo host Makhai Valentine and Northern Illinois in MAC action Tuesday.

The Rockets are 9-4 in home games. Toledo has a 2-6 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 4-10 in conference matchups. Northern Illinois allows 76.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.3 points per game.

Toledo is shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.6% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Toledo gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. Toledo won the last meeting 75-61 on Jan. 7. Kyler Vanderjagt scored 18 points points to help lead the Rockets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Craig is averaging 12 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Valentine is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Huskies. Gianni Cobb is averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.