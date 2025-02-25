Toledo takes on Kent State after Lewis' 21-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Kent State after Sam Lewis scored 21 points in Toledo's 69-68 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Golden Flashes are 9-4 in home games. Kent State is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Rockets are 9-5 in conference games. Toledo has a 6-1 record in one-possession games.

Kent State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo scores 10.0 more points per game (77.8) than Kent State gives up (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Sonny Wilson is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Rockets. Lewis is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.