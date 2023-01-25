Toledo spoils Bates' career night, beats Eastern Michigan

Bates scored 29 straight EMU points in the first half and he established career highs for points scored (43), field goals made (15), and 3-pointer made (9). He was 15 of 23 from the field, 9 of 14 from deep and 4 for 4 from the line while grabbing seven rebounds.

Eastern Michigan (4-16, 1-6 Mid-American Conference) held an 11-point lead with 6:51 left after Jalin Billingsley hit two free throws to make it 67-56, but Maddox hit two 3s and added three more from the line and Shumate hit a 3 and knocked down five straight free throws and the Rockets (14-6, 5-2) pulled out the win.