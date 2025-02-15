Toledo Rockets play the Akron Zips on 5-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo aims to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Rockets take on Akron.

The Rockets are 9-1 on their home court. Toledo is fourth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Sammi Mikonovwicz paces the Rockets with 6.3 boards.

The Zips are 3-8 against MAC opponents. Akron gives up 67.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Toledo scores 69.3 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 67.5 Akron allows. Akron averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Toledo gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikonovwicz is averaging 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Khera Goss is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shelbee Brown is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Zips. Alexus Mobley is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Zips: 2-8, averaging 59.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.