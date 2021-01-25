Toledo looks to extend streak vs Miami

CREATING OFFENSE: Marreon Jackson has directly created 53 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Miami is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 76.2 percent of its free throws. The RedHawks are 2-4 when they shoot below 76.2 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Miami has scored 82.3 points per game and allowed 68.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo as a team has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

