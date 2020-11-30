Toledo looks to extend streak vs Cleveland St.

LAST MEETING: Toledo scored 80 and came away with a 15-point win over Cleveland St. when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.8 points per game last season. The Rockets offense put up 76.6 points per contest on their way to a 7-5 record against non-MAC competition. Cleveland State went 3-9 against non-conference schools in 2019-20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com