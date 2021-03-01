Toledo looks for road win vs C. Michigan

Toledo (19-6, 14-3) vs. Central Michigan (6-15, 2-12)
McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its third straight win over Central Michigan at McGuirk Arena. Central Michigan's last win at home against the Rockets came on Jan. 13, 2017.
TEAM LEADERS: Central Michigan's Meikkel Murray has averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while Caleb Huffman has put up 12.8 points. For the Rockets, Marreon Jackson has averaged 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and six assists while Ryan Rollins has put up 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds.
FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. Jackson has accounted for 22 field goals and 25 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-11 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 6-4 when it scores at least 74.
COLD SPELL: Central Michigan has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 62.7 points while giving up 82.
DID YOU KNOW: The Toledo offense has scored 81.1 points per game this season, ranking the Rockets 18th among Division I teams. The Central Michigan defense has allowed 79.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 311th overall).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com