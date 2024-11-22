Toledo knocks off Stetson 103-78

Josh Massey led the way for the Hatters (1-4) with 16 points and six rebounds. Mehki added 14 points and four assists for Stetson. Abramo Canka also recorded 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Hubbard led Toledo with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 51-35 at the break. Toledo pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 27 points. Wilson led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.