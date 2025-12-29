Toledo hosts Western Michigan after Blyden's 20-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Western Michigan after Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 20 points in Toledo's 100-67 win against the Lourdes Gray Wolves.

The Rockets are 4-2 on their home court. Toledo is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 0-1 in conference games. Western Michigan is sixth in the MAC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Jayden Brewer averaging 7.2.

Toledo makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Western Michigan averages 75.6 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 77.9 Toledo allows to opponents.

The Rockets and Broncos match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Craig is averaging 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Sonny Wilson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Griffith is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Trey Lewis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.