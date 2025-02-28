Toledo hosts Morson and Central Michigan

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces Toledo after Madi Morson scored 26 points in Central Michigan's 60-58 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Rockets have gone 12-1 at home. Toledo has a 7-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chippewas are 7-8 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is second in the MAC scoring 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Ayanna-Sarai Darrington averaging 8.0.

Toledo makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Central Michigan's 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Toledo has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

The Rockets and Chippewas face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khera Goss is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 11.2 points. Sammi Mikonovwicz is shooting 54.1% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jayda Mosley averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 5.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Morson is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 40.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.