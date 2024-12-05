Toledo hosts Mercyhurst after Kuhns' 32-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst plays Toledo after Bailey Kuhns scored 32 points in Mercyhurst's 64-63 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Rockets are 3-0 on their home court. Toledo is 0-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lakers are 0-5 on the road. Mercyhurst is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.0 turnovers per game.

Toledo averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 3.3 per game Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst averages 66.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 75.0 Toledo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Rockets.

Cici Hernandez averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.