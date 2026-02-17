Toledo heads to UMass for conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Toledo in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Minutewomen have gone 10-1 in home games. UMass has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rockets are 7-5 in MAC play. Toledo is second in the MAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Faith Fedd-Robinson averaging 5.1.

UMass' average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UMass allows.

The Minutewomen and Rockets meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yahmani McKayle is averaging 16.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Minutewomen. Megan Olbrys is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Patricia Anumgba is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals. Fedd-Robinson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.