Toledo faces Ohio in MAC semis

WINLESS WHEN: Ohio is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 14-2 when scoring at least 75.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Rockets. Toledo has an assist on 37 of 87 field goals (42.5 percent) across its past three games while Ohio has assists on 60 of 89 field goals (67.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio offense has scored 80.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bobcats 20th among Division I teams. The Toledo defense has allowed 72 points per game to opponents (ranked 204th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com