Toledo faces Detroit Mercy following Craig's 21-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -10.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces Detroit Mercy after Sean Craig scored 21 points in Toledo's 81-71 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

Toledo finished 9-4 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Rockets gave up 80.2 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

Detroit Mercy went 2-15 on the road and 8-24 overall a season ago. The Titans gave up 75.9 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.