Toledo earns 98-78 victory against Buffalo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Wilson had 24 points and Leroy Blyden Jr. added 20 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds in Toledo's 98-78 victory against Buffalo on Friday night.
Wilson went 10 of 14 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and Blyden made 7 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. Mynor Strong shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.
Ryan Sabol led the Bulls (17-14, 7-11) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Buffalo also got 21 points and two steals from Angelo Brizzi. Tim Oboh finished with 15 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
