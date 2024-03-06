Toledo defeats Miami (Ohio) 97-63

Led by Tyler Cochran's 22 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 97-63 on Tuesday night
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 22 points in Toledo's 97-63 win over Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday night.

Cochran also contributed five rebounds for the Rockets (19-11, 13-4 Mid-American Conference). Andre Lorentsson scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. had 13 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Eian Elmer finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the RedHawks (15-15, 9-8). Mekhi Cooper added eight points for Miami (OH). Bradley Dean finished with eight points.

Toledo took the lead with 18:35 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 54-24 at halftime, with Maddox racking up 11 points. Cochran scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
USS Cincinnati submarine memorial to get permanent home in West Chester
2
Hamilton considers utility rate changes starting April 1
3
Brewery at Newport on the Levee to have grand reopening this month
4
Pyramid Hill expands Founder’s Day to a weekend celebration
5
More than 25 choirs to compete in Fairfield’s 26th annual Crystal...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top