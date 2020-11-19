Toledo builds big lead, cruises past Eastern Michigan 45-28

The Rockets (2-1, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) have won 19 of the last 21 in the series.

Koback had 102 yards rushing in the first half and finished with 24 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Peters and Bradley combined for 298 yards passing, and each hit a different receiver for scores. Danzel McKinley-Lewis caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Peters early in the second quarter. Ronnie Blackmon had a 58-yard touchdown catch from Bradly early in the third.