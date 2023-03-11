Toldeo women head to NCAA, top Bowling Green in MAC 73-58

Nan Garcia and Jayda Jansen both added 11 points for Toledo and Sammi Mikonowicz had 16 rebounds to go with her eight points. The Rockets had a 43-29 rebounding advantage.

Allison Day led the Falcons (27-6), who last went to the NCAA tourney in 2011, with 18 points, Jocelyn Tate had 13 and Elissa Brett 10.

Mikonowicz hit a 3-pointer for Toledo to open the scoring and Lockett hit one at the 7:16 mark to give the Rockets a 12-0 lead. Bowling Green missed its first five shots and had two turnovers.

The Falcons trailed by as many as 15 in the first quarter but chipped away and trailed 23-12 after one quarter and 33-26 at the half.

Brett made two free throws after a flagrant foul with 3:16 to go in the third quarter to cut it to a five-point game, 44-39, but the Falcons couldn't convert on the ensuing possession. Toledo led 48-41 heading into the fourth quarter and scored the first six points of the fourth to regain control.

